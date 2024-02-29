Garland chipped in 23 points (8-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.
Garland struggled shooting inside the three-point arc, making just one two-pointer, but fantasy managers can't be too upset with seven made triples. Garland remains a consistent scoring weapon for the Cavaliers, scoring 15.7 points per game and adding 7.3 assists per contest over his last 10 appearances.
