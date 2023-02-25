Garland ended with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 136-119 loss to the Hawks.

Garland was the Cavaliers' best player in this game and dazzled as a scoring threat, though his efforts were not enough to lift Cleveland to a victory in the second half of a back-to-back. The talented point guard has surpassed the 20-point mark in his last three outings and has taken another leap forward this season, as he's averaging a career-best 22.0 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep, both being career-high marks as well.