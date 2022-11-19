Garland provided 41 points (16-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and five steals in 48 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime victory over the Hornets.

Garland put together yet another massive scoring night, as he dominated from the field and also on the defensive end with a season-high five steals. He's had a pair of single-digit scoring nights over nine games this season, but with the help of a few huge performances, he's averaging 23.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals so far this year.