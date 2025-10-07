Garland (toe) went through a light individual workout after Tuesday's shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While it's encouraging to see Garland on the floor in some capacity, his activity Tuesday doesn't seem to indicate a significant change in his recovery from offseason toe surgery. The star guard remains likely to miss at least the first handful of games to open the regular season. Lonzo Ball will likely start at point guard for Opening Night, and Cleveland's offense should run through Donovan Mitchell in the early going.