Garland (toe) participated in a scrimmage with contact Tuesday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Garland is still on the mend after undergoing toe surgery in June. Although the Cavaliers have been encouraged by Garland's recent progress, head coach Kenny Atkinson cautioned that his return is not imminent. "It's not linear, usually, the return to performance, and we're hoping it will be and he'll progress," Atkinson said. "But I side on the side of being conservative and making sure. This is a good step today. A small step but a good step." The Cavaliers are likely to provide another update on Garland's timetable in the near future, but for now, fantasy managers can assume that he will miss a handful of games to open the regular season.