Garland (hamstring) was able to participate in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround and is expected to play Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Garland was labeled with a questionable tag Tuesday, but all signs point to him giving it a go during the regular-season opener. There is no word of any potential minute restrictions just yet.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Active and starting•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out for preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play in exhibition•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Poor shooting in loss•