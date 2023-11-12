Garland supplied 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 victory over the Warriors.

Garland had a nice showing during Saturday's win, collecting a season-high five steals and six rebounds in an excellent defensive performance. He also reduced his turnovers in half after coughing up the ball eight times versus the Thunder on Wednesday.