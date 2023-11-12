Garland supplied 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 victory over the Warriors.
Garland had a nice showing during Saturday's win, collecting a season-high five steals and six rebounds in an excellent defensive performance. He also reduced his turnovers in half after coughing up the ball eight times versus the Thunder on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads well-balanced attack•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dominates at free throw line in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Gets 32 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Good to go•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Participates in shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable Friday•