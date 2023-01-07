Garland (thumb) is cleared to play in Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Duvalier Johnson of TheDNVR.com reports.
Garland is set to return from a three-game absence due to a thumb injury. He figures to see a heavier workload than usual in the backcourt right away, as Donovan Mitchell (rest) will be sidelined. Look for him to take on his usual minutes assuming he avoids any setbacks.
