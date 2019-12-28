Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Good to go Saturday
Garland (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland was originally tagged questionable due to a sprained right ankle, but he's feeling good enough to play following some pregame activities. This month, he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Inefficient night•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 20 in career-high 38 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 17 in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Saturday's victory•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.