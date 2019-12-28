Play

Garland (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was originally tagged questionable due to a sprained right ankle, but he's feeling good enough to play following some pregame activities. This month, he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.2 minutes.

