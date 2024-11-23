Garland (groin) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.
Garland will return to action Sunday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to a left groin strain. The 24-year-old guard should reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome. Garland is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads way with 25 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 20, hands out six dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 27 points vs. Golden State•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Just misses double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Shines as top scorer in win•