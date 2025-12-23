Garland (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Garland will shed his questionable tag Tuesday due to a left quadriceps contusion and suit up in both halves of a back-to-back set for the first time this season. The seventh-year point guard has been productive of late, averaging 25.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from three-point range in his last four outings.