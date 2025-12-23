default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garland (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Garland will shed his questionable tag Tuesday due to a left quadriceps contusion and suit up in both halves of a back-to-back set for the first time this season. The seventh-year point guard has been productive of late, averaging 25.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from three-point range in his last four outings.

More News