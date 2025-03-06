Garland finished Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Heat with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley carried the Cavaliers in the scoring column in this tight win, but Garland made his presence felt as a playmaker en route to his first double-double since Feb. 2. This was Garland's sixth game with at least 10 assists this season, and he's averaging 6.8 dimes per contest in 2024-25.