Garland amassed 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks.

Garland shot the basketball with efficiency in this one and was just one assist shy of his third double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He's put up 23 or more points in each of his last five contests and has been a valuable source of assists and steals over that stretch.