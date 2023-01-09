Garland finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Suns.

Garland was on fire to start the contest, knocking down all five of his field goal attempts in the first quarter for 12 points to help Cleveland jump out to a nine-point lead. From there, however, the Cavs' guard went a combined 0-of-7 from the field between the second and third quarters before chipping in another eight points on 3-of-5 shooting in the final period. Garland added seven assists on the night, which tied Caris LeVert for a game high and he's now dished out at least seven dimes in five straight contests.