Garland left Tuesday's game versus the Wizards with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent head injury, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Garland was sent to the locker room after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas. If the star guard is unable to return, he will finish Tuesday's contest with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 17 minutes.
