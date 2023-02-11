Garland finished Friday's 118-107 win over the Pelicans with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 23 minutes.

The Cavaliers had a quiet trade deadline and that could be good news for the fantasy value of Garland who returned from his thumb injury Friday night. He had been on quite the tear in fantasy basketball, averaging 23.6 points, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.1 triples over his previous 14 games. That puts him comfortably inside the top-25 for 9-category leagues in that span. As for Friday, a few quick fouls to open the game kept his fantasy line in check.