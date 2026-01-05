Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for 16 in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.
It was another productive performance from Garland, who's scored in double digits with at least six assists in 11 of the last 12 games. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old guard in averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 2.6 threes, 2.4 boards and 0.8 steals.
