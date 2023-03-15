Garland produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Hornets.

Donovan Mitchell (finger) was in street clothes, but Garland helped cover for his absence with another strong performance. The fourth-year guard hasn't failed to score in double digits since early November, a stretch of 55 straight games, and in nine contests since the All-Star break Garland is averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.7 boards and 1.7 steals while shooting 45.0 percent (27-for-60) from beyond the arc.