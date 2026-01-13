Garland logged a team-high 23 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz.

The five made three-pointers represented his best showing from long range since Dec. 22. Garland saw his scoring sag around the holidays, but he appears to be finding a groove again, topping 20 points in three of the last four games and averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 boards and 1.3 steals in that time while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor.