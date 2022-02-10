Garland racked up 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 win over San Antonio.

Returning from a four game absence, Garland didn't miss a beat. The all-star is healthy and coming off a month of January in which he averaged 20.4 points and 10.2 assists per game. Even while missing 10 contests this season, Garland has returned fringe top-10 value at the point guard position.