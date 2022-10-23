Garland (eye) is targeting a return Friday against the Celtics, but there's a possibility the absence extends into the weekend, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

This is a tough blow for fantasy managers out of the gate, as Garland played just 13 minutes in the opener before suffering an eye injury. Given the timetable for his return, he's probably not viable in most weekly lineup leagues for Week 2. In his absence, Isaac Okoro got the start Saturday against the Bulls, but Caris Levert and Donovan Mitchell should benefit the most from a usage perspective.