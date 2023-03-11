Garland (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland missed Friday's loss to the Heat but has a shot at playing Sunday, though his availability will be determined closer to the 5 p.m. ET opening tip. The point guard is averaging 23.6 points and 7.6 assists per game across seven appearances following the All-Star break. If Garland can't go Sunday, Caris LeVert could be in line for another start alongside Donovan Mitchell.