Garland is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota with a right hand contusion.

Garland was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually not a good sign in fantasy hoops. Garland was terrific Tuesday against Indiana, finishing with 29 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes. Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball may be asked to step up if Garland is unable to clear this questionable tag.