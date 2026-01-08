Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota with a right hand contusion.
Garland was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually not a good sign in fantasy hoops. Garland was terrific Tuesday against Indiana, finishing with 29 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes. Craig Porter and Lonzo Ball may be asked to step up if Garland is unable to clear this questionable tag.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 29 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for 16 in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Looks less than 100 percent in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will suit up Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dealing with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Double-double in road loss•