Garland (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Garland is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the star point guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for a bump in playing time. Over his last five outings, Garland has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Memphis•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Comes close to double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes three dimes in All-Star Game•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Third in 3-Point contest•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drains four from deep in win•