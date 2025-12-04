Garland finished Wednesday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers with six points (2-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Garland struggled from the field against the Trail Blazers Wednesday, posting his lowest shooting percentage in a game this season. The star guard has played in only eight games as he works his way back from a toe injury. He hasn't quite returned to his All-Star form yet, averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game this season.