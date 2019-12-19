Garland added just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists and one rebound during Cleveland's 100-98 Wednesday night win over the Hornets.

Coming off of a 20-point game against the Raptors on Monday, the lack of production Wednesday was likely disappointing to owners, but isn't necessarily surprising as the rookie continues acclimating to the league. His usage and playing time are encouraging factors, however Garland should likely remain on the wire in the majority of leagues.