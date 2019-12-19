Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Inefficient night
Garland added just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists and one rebound during Cleveland's 100-98 Wednesday night win over the Hornets.
Coming off of a 20-point game against the Raptors on Monday, the lack of production Wednesday was likely disappointing to owners, but isn't necessarily surprising as the rookie continues acclimating to the league. His usage and playing time are encouraging factors, however Garland should likely remain on the wire in the majority of leagues.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 20 in career-high 38 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 17 in blowout loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Saturday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Explodes for 23 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Far from impressive at Miami•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.