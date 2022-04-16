Garland recorded 21 points (9-27 FG, 1-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine assists and three steals in Friday's 107-101 loss to Atlanta.
Garland had a subpar shooting night but constantly set his teammates up for open looks while coming up with a trio of steals. The 2022 All-Star finished the season with averages of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
