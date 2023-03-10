The Cavaliers added Garland to the injury report Friday due to a right quad contusion, labeling him questionable for the evening's game versus the Heat, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Garland reportedly wasn't present at shootaround Friday, and his late addition to the injury report certainly doesn't bode well. Official word on his status should surface prior to the 8 PM ET opening tipoff, but the star point guard is trending in the wrong direction as the game approaches. If Garland can't suit up, Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell would likely see additional time at point guard.