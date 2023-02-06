Garland provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers.

Garland led all Cleveland players in scoring and threes made, posting the highest assist total among starters in Sunday's victory. Garland has surpassed the 20-point mark 27 times this season, including in two straight games.