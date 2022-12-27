Garland amassed 46 points (14-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Nets.

Garland led Cleveland from deep while leading all scorers in Monday's contest, also finishing two assists shy of a double-double. Garland posted his highest point total since scoring a season-high 51 points Nov. 13 against Minnesota, now having surpassed the 40-point mark in three games this year.