Garland finished with a game-high 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over the Pistons.

The fifth-year guard took advantage of the absence of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), producing a season scoring high while leading the Cavaliers to victory. Garland missed Cleveland's last game with a neck issue and has had trouble staying in the lineup himself, missing five of 12 games so far, and he hasn't quite found his form while on the court -- his 30.3 percent shooting from three-point range is more than 10 points below his 2022-23 performance, and well below his career 38.5 percent mark.