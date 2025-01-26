Garland registered 39 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 loss to the Rockets.

Garland was the leading scorer for both teams Saturday, with 27 of his 39 points coming in the second half. His two free throws at the 1:51 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game at 124, but Houston proceeded to go on a 10-2 run to extend the Cavaliers' losing streak to three games. Garland has scored at least 20 points and dished five assists in eight of his last nine outings, and he'll look to help get the Cavs back to their winning ways Monday against the Pistons.