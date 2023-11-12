Garland finished with 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and five steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 win over Golden State.

Garland stuffed the stat sheet, matching his career-best five steals. On a night where five Cavaliers exceeded 15 points, Garland's lack of facilitating is peculiar, but no teammate had more than five assists and Cleveland attempted 43 free throws as a team. A fantasy-friendly matchup against Sacramento is next up Monday.