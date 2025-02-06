Garland posted 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 win over Detroit.

Garland shined offensively in Wednesday's outing, leading all Cavaliers players in threes made while concluding second on the team in scoring and assists in a winning effort. Garland has found success from deep as of late, connecting on three or more threes in nine of his last 10 outings. He has now tallied 25 or more points in seven of his last 10 appearances.