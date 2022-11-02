Garland is expected to play in shorter stints in Wednesday's game versus the Celtics as he works his way back from an eye injury, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

While Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't explicitly say Garland is on a minutes restriction, it does seem like he will play less than his usual 35.7 minutes per game from last season. Garland will not wear goggles in his first game since playing 13 minutes on opening night.