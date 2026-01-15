Head coach Kenny Atkinson said after Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers that Garland is "probably doubtful" for the Cavaliers' next game Friday in Philadelphia, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Garland was on his way to a big performance Wednesday, posting 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes before exiting the game with 4:08 left in the third quarter, when he landed hard on the floor while pursuing a loose ball. The Cavaliers later ruled Garland out for the rest of the game with a right foot injury, but neither the team nor Atkinson provided any further details regarding the point guard's longer-term prognosis. On a positive note, the injury isn't to Garland's left foot, which he required offseason surgery on to address a sprained big toe. With Garland in line to miss at least one game and Sam Merrill (hand) also trending toward sitting Friday, the Cavaliers will likely turn to Donovan Mitchell to handle more on-ball responsibilities, and more minutes could be available for the likes of Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter, Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Proctor.