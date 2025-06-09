Garland (toe) is likely to miss time to open the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is contrary to what the Cavaliers previously reported, as the team indicated he'd be ready to go by training camp -- Charania noted in a separate report that Garland's recovery time will be four to five months. Obviously, there is a long offseason ahead, and things could change, but it's certainly a situation to monitor closely ahead of fantasy drafts. Ty Jerome was a standout reserve for the Cavaliers during their breakout 2024-25 campaign and would be the primary beneficiary of Garland's potential absence.