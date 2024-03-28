Garland is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain.
Garland hasn't missed a game since Jan. 27 and isn't expected to do so Friday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. With Donovan Mitchell (nose) questionable, the Cavaliers could start their optimal backcourt against Philadelphia.
