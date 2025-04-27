Garland (toe) participated in a non-contact workout during Sunday's practice but wasn't able to go at full speed, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Garland missed Saturday's Game 3 win over the Heat due to a left great toe sprain, which also limited him during Sunday's practice. While head coach Kenny Atkinson said that the series lead being at 3-0 won't factor into the decision to play the star point guard, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club exercises caution due to the lingering toe injury. The Cavaliers are expected to provide further details on Garland's status by Sunday night, as they prepare for Monday's Game 4 in Miami.