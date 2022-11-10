Garland posted six points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Kings.

Garland posted his second double-double of the season during Monday's narrow loss to the Clippers, but he was much less efficient during Wednesday's matchup. He remained productive as a distributor but was limited to just six points while shooting 11.1 percent from the floor. The 22-year-old had averaged 24.0 points and 10.3 assists in 39.7 minutes per game over his three appearances ahead of Wednesday's matchup, so better days are likely ahead for the fourth-year pro.