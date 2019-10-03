Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Limited in practice Thursday
Garland (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice but was able to play with no lingering issues, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Garland was held out of practice earlier this week with a left foot injury, but head coach John Beilein insisted he was going to be fine. While Garland isn't taking part in full practices yet, he looks to be close to being back to full health given his participation Thursday.
