Garland (knee) participated in some parts of shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland is still considered questionable for Friday's game due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old guard played 42 minutes Wednesday and scored 29 points while dishing out 12 assists. If Garland and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) can't play, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are all likely candidates to see increased playing time.