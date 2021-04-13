Garland (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The team has not commented on Garland's availability for Wednesday's game at Charlotte, but given his limited status Tuesday, there's a good chance he'll miss a second straight game. Collin Sexton (groin) was also limited at practice, so the Cavs may be forced to turn to Matthew Dellavedova for big minutes again Wednesday night.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Collects eight assists in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Goes for 21 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores career-high 37 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ejected in Saturday's loss•