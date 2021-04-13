Garland (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The team has not commented on Garland's availability for Wednesday's game at Charlotte, but given his limited status Tuesday, there's a good chance he'll miss a second straight game. Collin Sexton (groin) was also limited at practice, so the Cavs may be forced to turn to Matthew Dellavedova for big minutes again Wednesday night.