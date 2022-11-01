Garland (eye) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Garland was a full participant during Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for the first time since suffering an eye injury during the season opener. The fourth-year guard posted 21.7 points and 8.6 assists last year and was named an All-Star, but he may see his overall production drop playing alongside Donovan Mitchell.