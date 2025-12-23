Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with a left quadriceps contusion.
Garland is at risk of missing the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. With Lonzo Ball resting Tuesday, Sam Merrill could be worth streaming in shallow fantasy leagues and Craig Porter in deeper settings.
