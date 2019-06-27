Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed on summer league roster
Garland, despite earlier reports that he is unlikely to play in summer league, is listed on the Cavaliers' summer league roster, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
There are conflicting reports on Garland's potential availability for Vegas, but things may get cleared up in the coming days. The rookie is a strong candidate to start next to Collin Sexton.
