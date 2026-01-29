Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is out for Friday's game against the Suns.
The Cavaliers are expected to re-evaluate Garland's right toe sprain in the imminent future. However, it's unknown if the star guard is joining the team or has a chance to return at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip. Until more light emerges on Garland's status, Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill both are worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.
