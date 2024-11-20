Garland will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans due to left groin soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set against a very shorthanded New Orleans team, so the Cavaliers are likely exercising caution here. With Garland sidelined, Ty Jerome is likely to step into a larger role, and Craig Porter could be way more involved as well after a strong showing against the Celtics on Tuesday. Garland's next chance to play will be Sunday against Toronto.