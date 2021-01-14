Garland (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks.
Both Garland and Collin Sexton (ankle) will be out again, so the Cavs will likely turn to Damyean Dotson and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt. This will be the seventh consecutive missed game for Garland.
