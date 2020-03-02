Play

Garland is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah due to a left groin strain, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Garland apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Indiana, in which he played 30 minutes and finished with 10 points and five assists. The rookie has started all but one game this season, with his only absence coming on Jan. 28 versus New Orleans.

