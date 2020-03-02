Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out Monday
Garland is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah due to a left groin strain, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Garland apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Indiana, in which he played 30 minutes and finished with 10 points and five assists. The rookie has started all but one game this season, with his only absence coming on Jan. 28 versus New Orleans.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Shooting drops off•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dials up 16 points, eight dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected back Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Set to rest Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Extends solid run of play•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: First career double-double•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...